Dispensaries prepare for 4/20 celebrations

MISSOULA, Mont. - In cannabis culture, 4/20 is a day to celebrate marijuana, its uses, effects and the camaraderie surrounding it.

With recreational sales now legal in Montana, celebrations surrounding the holiday are changing.

Glenn Broughton owns Starrbuds dispensary. He said his sales doubled in the first quarter of 2022 with about 60% of his clientele buying recreationally.

"It's crazy, we've noticed everything from the college kid to the old grandpas coming in with their bibbed overalls," Broughton explained. "It's quite funny, to be honest."

Montana's Department of Revenue reports $72.9 million in sales through the month of March, bringing in $9.9 million in taxes. 89% of those taxes come from recreational sales.

Gearing up for the 4/20 festivities, Broughton said he's excited to see how many more people participate with the new availability.

“It actually brings all the dispensaries together," Broughton said. "It’s competition throughout the whole year but when it comes to something like this, everybody kind of pulls together and makes it all about the cannabis, and not, ‘look at me, look at my shop, this is what I got going on.’ This is kind of a bonding of the whole industry.”

To celebrate in Missoula, the Montana State Hemp and Cannabis Festival will host a free block party downtown on Front Street from noon to 10 p.m. with live music, glass blowing and vendors.

While the party will celebrate cannabis, marijuana will not be allowed. Instead, it'll have the good vibes and munchies that go alone with 4-20 celebrations.