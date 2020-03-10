Distance learning online after school district shuts down due to COVID-19

There are more than 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus, in the U.S. as of Tuesday.
Health officials are now telling people who have medical conditions to "avoid large gatherings."
This comes as communities grapple with whether to cancel parades, sporting events and schools.
ABC FOX Montana talked with the Hamilton family who live in the North Shore School District, just north of Seattle. Their daughter Olivia was born in Missoula. Olivia's school shut down on March 4 after their superintendent said more than 20 schools in the district was impacted in some way by COVID-19. Olivia's mother, Loreen Hamilton, is telecommuting for work.
"We are working from home and doing school from home," Loreen said.
Before the schools closed, the district did surveys.
"Surveys asking if we had the technology we needed cause they were gonna check out devices and hot spots to families who needed them," Loreen said.
Loreen added that school bus drivers are even delivering meals to families on free and reduced lunch.
Each morning Olivia's activities are uploaded to different apps, and each day her teacher does a live lecture where all the kids tune in.
Loreen tells ABC FOX Montana since she can work from home, the situation works just fine for her family.
"It doesn't pose a hardship for us as it might for others," she said.
Loreen is glad her school district is being safe rather than sorry, and while this is her family's situation for the next couple of weeks, she said there's nothing they can do about it.
"We're just kind of rolling with it cause there's not a whole lot we can do about it either way," she said.