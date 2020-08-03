MISSOULA - Montana and wildfire season go hand in hand, and while we haven't seen many evacuations so far this season have you thought about if one was threatening your home, would you be ready to evacuate?
When it comes to preparing to evacuate your home it can be a very scary situation. That is why Montana's Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is encouraging people to have a go-bag handy during wildfire season that is stocked with essentials.
Some items to put in that go-bag are food and water to last three days, extra clothes, toiletries like glasses and contacts, any medication you may need, a first aid kit, and a flashlight with batteries. Also know where your personal documents and identification are so you can quickly grab them because some items like that are irreplaceable. Also know where priceless items like special photographs or mementos are to grab them quickly.
When it comes to wildfire evacuations, there are three levels. The first level is an alert stating that there is a wildfire in the area. The second is an evacuation warning, meaning that there is a high probability you will have to evacuate because there are threats to life and property. The highest level is an evacuation order which is when you are required to grab your family and pets and leave your property. With how unpredictable wildfires can sometimes be, it's best to always be prepared because you could have a lot of time or even just minutes to leave.
"That time can vary, but local law enforcement tries to over communicate in an instance that we will have an evacuation so you're ready and you know it's coming," said Kristin Sleeper, DNRC community preparedness & fire prevention manager.
The DNRC also wants to remind families to practice what evacuation route would be best to take from your home. Also, designate a meeting area for family members to go if for some reason they are separated at the time of an evacuation.
When an evacuation order does happen, local law enforcement will be able to tell you where emergency services or the American Red Cross have set up for example an emergency shelter or alternative meeting locations.
The DNRC also offers free home evaluations to help you prepare your property to reduce the risk of wildfire. If you are interested in having them come access your home for free you can head to this website.