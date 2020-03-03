DNRC urges caution during spring burning season

MISSOULA - Spring burning season is officially open in Missoula County and officials are warning people of the dangers that burning could have if not done properly.
With wildfire season on the horizon in June, July, August and part of September, Montana's Department of Natural Resources and Conservation says that burning excess vegetation and debris from your property now can go a long way when it comes to preventing wildfires and protecting your house or other property.
"You just never know when a disaster is going to strike so we try and get property owners to realize that and do as much fuel mitigation around their homes and their properties as they can," said Jordan Koppen, DNRC fire prevention specialist.
However, if you're not careful with your burns, it could lead to disaster. Make sure you never build a fire under any overhanging branches, against a tree stump, or directly on vegetation.
A burn permit is required in Missoula County and can be purchased online.
If you are going to be burning this season also make sure you have a shovel, dirt, a hose or a bucket of water handy in case the fire gets out of hand.