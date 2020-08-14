Centers for Disease Control scientists said face masks can reduce a persons chances of getting COVID-19, but do face masks make a difference when it comes to inhaling wildfire smoke? ABC FOX Montana spoke to the Missoula City-County air quality specialist to get the facts.
Sarah Coefield, the air quality specialist for Missoula City-County said research found that the 2017 wildfire season made flu season, that following winter, worse for Montanans.
"Air pollution from wildfire smoke can lead to increased susceptibility to flu, worsen pneumonia, increased hospitalizations for pneumonia and respiratory issues," Coefield said.
As temperatures start to heat up this weekend, she said the possibility of fires igniting, and smoke returning, could rise.
"Expecting above our average fire activity in August and September."
Coefield said Western Montana has been fortunate so far when it comes to smoke, but that could change fast, and people need to be prepared, especially as COVID-19 infections continue to rise.
"The link of COVID-19 and wildfire smoke is interesting to people, but wildfire smoke is bad for everybody, its just bad," Coefield said. "It will cause increased frequency and severity of asthma attacks, increased risk of heart attack and stroke, and increased mortality."
She said smoke particles can penetrate through face masks, but its still vital to wear them to protect others from having to deal with COVID-19 and wildfire smoke.
"When you're looking at who is sensitive to wildfire smoke, its a lot of the same people in that we have in the COVID-19 categories, but with the addition children, very young children their lungs are still developing," Coefield said.