MISSOULA, Mont. -- COVID-19 vaccine concerns continue to swarm across the country.. And here at Missoula Family Medicine, Dr. Thomas Frandsen M.D. shares what this means with for those who have received the vaccine. Some can be severely symptomatic and some may not receive symptoms at all.
Common vaccine side effects include you can expect are muscle aches, headaches, fatigue and chills.
"That's been true for Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, and Pfrizer, these things that are common things will show up within 6 weeks of the final vaccination dose, " said Frandsen.
But if you experience side effects lasting more than 6 weeks or reactions out-of-the-ordinary, you should consult your doctor.
"Any symptoms that you get after the vaccine that are alarming including chest pain, shortness of breath, severe abdominal pain, leg pain, you should be evaluated by your doctor, the question is are those symptoms related to the vaccine," said Frandsen.
And for the lucky ones who don't experience symptoms, that doesn't necessarily mean the vaccine isn't working for you.
"It does happen occasionally here someone will get zero side effects and there's no study showing that if you don't get symptoms from the vaccine that it is ineffective," said Frandsen.
Whether or not you experience symptoms everyone is still strongly encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
"At this point COVID is a preventable disease... just get vaccinated it is extremely effective... Safe, can you get side effects ,yes but it is preventable at this point we have something we can do about it we are not helpless, we all need to step up and do it," said Frandsen.
For more details on Dr. Frandsen's recommendations regarding the COVID-19 vaccines, visit his website as well as his published study.