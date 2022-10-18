Doctors concerned as patients continue to delay mammograms

MISSOULA, Mont. - Doctors at Community Medical Center are growing concerned as women continue to delay mammograms after the pandemic.

While some primary care and orthopedic doctor offices are reporting low appointment availability, that's not the case for these cancer screenings.

In Missoula, for example, women can walk into an Advanced Imaging location and get a mammogram without an appointment.

According to staff at CMC, it takes about a half hour and should be done annually after the age of 40.

As people continue to delay, doctors at CMC are concerned they'll see an increase in later stage cancers.

Beyond mammograms, self screenings are also helpful. That's how Tosha Doornek found hers.

“I was in the shower and I just found something that wasn’t normal for me, and so I watched it for two weeks and it didn’t go away," Doornek said. "I talked with my family provider, Dr. Hoover, who was amazing. That’s where all the craziness began.”

Because of that self-screening, doctors detected Doornek's cancer early and performed a single mastectomy two months later. Doornek didn't have to go through radiation or chemo.

Carolyn McLeod's cancer diagnosis was more complicated.

But again, screenings played an important role.

“I had to go through several series of imaging, before it was found and I knew something was wrong, but it took a long time for even doctors to find out something was wrong," McLeod said. "So, take care of yourself and be aware of your own body.”

McLeod's treatment involved a double mastectomy, chemo and radiation.

The good news- both women are now five years cancer free.

Staff at CMC advised now is a great time to get a screening in before the end of the year when insurance deductibles start over.