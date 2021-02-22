FRENCHTOWN, Mont. - A dog was rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a freezing body of water by the King Ranch Golf course in Frenchtown.
The Frenchtown Rural Fire District posted to Facebook Monday crews prepared for the ice water rescue and rescued the dog, named Bear. He was reunited with his owners.
Bear got into some trouble in the water by the King Ranch Golf course, FRFD crews responded and suited up for an ice water rescue. Bear was quickly rescued and reunited with his family!Posted by Frenchtown Rural Fire District on Monday, February 22, 2021