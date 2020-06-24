Multiple reports of dogs being poisoned in the Bitterroot leave area veterinarians puzzled and concerned for the health of our furry friends.
One dog, Sula, was a prize winning energetic happy dog, but since Monday she has mysteriously lost that energy and doctors cant pinpoint why.
"On Fathers Day we wanted to take the dogs for a run so we brought them to state land then brought them home they ate their supper but the next morning she was showing some slight signs but by lunch she had severe neurological symptoms," Sula's Owner and Blue Mountain Veterinarian Travis Furuson said.
Symptoms like circle walking, twitching eyes, no energy and vomiting.
Furuson said he ran his dogs near the corner of Dry Gulch Road and Red Hawk Trail before they started noticing changes. After going to the vet they found out Sula wasn't alone.
"Besides my dog there has been one other dog here in the clinic that has had similar symptoms, and I've heard of similar cases at other clinics," Furguson said.
Burnt Fork Veterinary Clinic in Stevensville confirmed they have had some cases and released this statement.
"We want you to know that we are very concerned about any potential poisoning of dogs in our area and are doing everything we can to investigate the cause. Please monitor your pet for signs of weakness, lethargy, vomiting or diarrhea, or neurological signs. If you have concerns about your animal and think they may have been exposed to something, please call your veterinarian."
Neither vet can say for sure all these cases are connected but they have their suspicions.
"There have just been too many dogs in the same area affected by the same symptoms this is suspicious," Furguson said.
As of Wednesday Sula has started to make a recovery. She is walking more but still has some neurologic symptoms.
Unfortunately this story doesn't have a happy ending, other dogs were not as lucky as Sula and have died.
We will continue to follow this story as the investigation continues and bring you any updates. If you dog starts showing similar symptoms or you notice suspicious behavior in the are be sure to report it to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office.