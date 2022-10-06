MISSOULA, Mont. - According to the Montana Department of Justice in the United States, 7.5 million people are victims of stalking, which in some cases can tragically lead to domestic violence and death. Counties in Montana on the higher end of cases include the Flathead Valley, Bozeman, and Billings. Domestic violence in Missoula County is also known as one of the top five reasons for a person to be held into detention.

With the roll out of the domestic violence task force back in April, some organizations are already seeing some positive outcomes. Bringing awareness to all the work that is being done and the work that is far from over.

The counties 'Just Response' program continues to collaborate with our local law enforcement agencies and multiple non profit organizations like the YWCA to provide free, accessible care such as shelter and services to help victims get out of a domestic abuse experience.

Which is something the counties' crime victim advocate program manager Celedina Coss says impacts every social and financial group in all areas of Montana, as every outcome can weigh differently.

"Success is measured in different ways it could be that someone escaped the person that is causing them harm, but it could also be that someone reconciled with the person that is causing them harm and that person got the help that they need to stop the harm, so every time that somebody is helped that's what's important to me,” said Coss.

They’re continuing their work by also highlighting everyone's' stories, by remembering the men and women who we've lost in our own backyard. Keeping their memory alive through advocacy, telling their story, and sparking change in the fight against domestic violence.

These conversations will continue as more events and initiatives are set to roll out for the rest of October.