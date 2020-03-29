Donation centers still need used appliances and furniture, but they are changing how they accept drop offs.
Donation Warehouse in Missoula is now operating by appointment only. They said working with clients one-on-one makes it easier for them to keep their warehouse sanitized, not only for their employees health but for anyone who comes to their store.
They are also switching their focus to accepting more appliances than furniture.
"If their stove or refrigerator goes out right now a lot of people wont have the means to go our and buy brand new appliances so continuing to offer affordable referbish appliances is really important for us to keep doing," Donation warehouse owner Laci Rathbun said.
To schedule a drop off appointment call 406-240-4042