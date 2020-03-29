Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TO 10 PM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. ISOLATED GUSTS TO 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE MONDAY EVENING. LOW VISIBILITY AND LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE POSSIBLE DURING THE EVENING. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 5 PM TO 10 PM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&