MISSOULA -- This year has been hard for all businesses, including bars and restaurants.
But starting Monday, the Downtown Missoula Partnership is holding the first ever 'Downtown Dine Local' week.
The week-long promotion encourages Missoulians to support local restaurants and bars.
Over 100 downtown businesses will offer specials and promotions all week.
James Bar is offering 1/2 off bottles of wine and build-your-own antipasti special.
The bar's owner, Seamus Hammond, said they had to lay of over 50 employees back in March, but they're slowly getting back to normal.
He said support from the community is what keeps them going.
"There are so many service industry workers right now that are out of work," Hammond said. "But the ones that are working right now, are so excited to be here and they're so excited to serve. [It's] really important that we help support them and their families right now," he said.
Conflux Brewing Company's Taproom Supervisor, Marissa Toussaint said the one thing keeping their doors open is support from the community.
"Our business runs based on our customers that come in. Right now, we don't have a ton of tourists here at the moment, so we really rely on the support of our community," Toussaint said.
The Downtown Missoula Partnership will also be offering social media specials to win gift cards and other prizes.