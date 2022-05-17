MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Downtown Partnership and local businesses have seen an uptick in vandalism along their buildings, and now they're working to cover it up.

Heather Stockton, director of operations at the ZACC, located in the downtown area, says for her and her neighbors, it's nothing new, but lately, it's happening more frequently.

"Our particular block got hit bad in the past few weeks, which is very unfortunate, our neighbors across the alley at the bar, the parking meters out here, we're seeing it different parts of building both fronts and backs in the alley, garbage can, a little bit everywhere,” said Stockton.

The Missoula Downtown Partnership, executive director, Linda McCarthy shares with the recent graffiti uptick, it's been challenging to keep up with clean-up efforts.

"Graffiti is vandalism it makes our downtown look and feel uncomfortable, we've been working with the police department on capturing some of the primary folks that are doing the graffiti tagging, but it's a difficult situation and a difficult process to clean-up,” said McCarthy.

For art enthusiasts one of those challenges, persevering what’s, without repairing it at the creator’s expense.

"It's just hard on the local business because a lot of times it's up to the local businesses to clean up that graffiti and sometimes it can be difficult for instance, if you have a piece of public art or a mural that you have to clean up there's definitely extra steps that need to be taken to ensure the integrity of that mural, for it stay clean and fresh for a long time,” said Stockton.

MDP says they're also working with multiple organizations to help business owners with cover- up efforts as the problem doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon. If you want to know more about helping businesses as they try to cover things up, you can reach them or the downtown partnership as well.