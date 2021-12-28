MISSOULA -- The new year is just around the corner, but 2021 was a good year for Downtown Missoula, with 18 new businesses opening their doors.
Toiffer Pet Outfitter is just one of the 18 businesses that made Downtown Missoula their home in 2021. Owner, Alina McCue said the pandemic pushed her to follow her dreams.
"The pandemic ignited kind of like this fire of doing something completely out of the box in terms of my skills and I just decided to go for it," McCue said.
It's the same story for Shop Sunday School's Owner, Jen Hildebrand.
"All of us were rethinking our lives, rethinking what we wanted and it's just now or never," Hildebrand said.
Marketing and Events Director for the Missoula Downtown Partnership, Kristen Sackett, said business growth in Downtown Missoula has been steady over the last decade.
She said the past year's growth is combination of more people moving into Missoula, and a rise in entrepreneurship because of the pandemic.
"Between new opportunities and new people coming in and new ideas, all of that absolutely contributes to new businesses, different businesses, [and] people feeling comfortable to take that next leap," Sackett said.
While nine businesses have closed their doors this year, including The Pearl and Hob Nob, there's still a 2-to-1 ratio of openings to closings.
McCue said the support they get from the community is unique to Missoula.
"We're lucky to have a downtown like this one. I have lived in other parts of the world, and other parts of the country and Missoula Downtown, it's so special," she said.
For more information on development in Downtown Missoula, visit the Missoula Downtown Association's website.