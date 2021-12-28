Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... The occurrence of moderate snow. Light snow will develop around 10pm this evening, becoming moderate between 4am and 8am. Snow fall should end by around noon on Wednesday. Total snow accumulations between 2 to 3 inches are anticipated.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&