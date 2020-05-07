Downtown Missoula Foundation gives grants to more than a dozen downtown businesses

Downtown Missoula businesses negatively impacted the last few months are getting some financial help, thanks to a local non-profit.
JL+Ko clothing shop owner Jennifer Bain said she's added many safety changes to her store after it was given the green light to open up shop on Friday.
"We set up the sanitizing station as soon as you walk in so we have masks for everyone, complimentary masks."
In the time her shop was closed her wallet felt the impacts.
"When you shut down the store there goes 90 percent of my profits," Bain said.
Feeling the financial hit, she turned to the Missoula Downtown Foundation for help, after the non-profit announced grants to help downtown Missoula businesses.
"We just raised over $85,000, our goal is 100,000 dollars," Josh Eder with the Downtown Missoula Foundation said. "We'll be distributing $1500 or $1000 grant checks starting today every week until that fund is depleted.
The Foundation started an online fundraising campaign last week to provide an opportunity to individuals or entities to support Downtown businesses and organizations through the Missoula Downtown Business Support Fund.
The MDF contributed $25,000 to the Support Fund. The Downtown Business Improvement District contributed $10,000 from its business development budget to the fund. As of May 6th, Clearwater Credit Union, First Interstate Bank, First Interstate Bank, Stockman Bank, Missoula Broadcasters Association, TrailWest Bank, and Montana Scotch Whisky Society have each contributed to the fund.
On Thursday afternoon, Eder dropped off the all important checks to 13 businesses in downtown Missoula. JL+KO was one of them.
"For small businesses, any little bit helps," Bain said.
Eder said the Downtown Missoula Foundation wants to bring back the vibrancy of the downtown area, and shine some hope to business owners. Something Bain said the grant she received will do for her small business.
"It represents hope and support and which I think all of us need as small business owners that people are out there supporting us," Bain said.
To donate to the Missoula Downtown Business Support Fund click here.