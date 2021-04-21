Downtown Missoula Partnership hosts 'Downtown Ladies Night'

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Downtown Missoula Partnership is bringing the event back in its original setup to get folks downtown and support local businesses.
Over the last year, the partnership has had to make ladies night digital-only and into a three-day hybrid event. This spring, the event is back to its original format with one night of fun.
There are 30 stores and restaurants taking part. Each will be offering its own special deal, ranging from featured food and drinks to free crafts.
This is the first year Bernice's Bakery will be taking part. Owner Missy Kelleher said she's excited to be seeing more people.
"It just does my heart so much wonder," Kelleher said. "Having that human connection again has really, I think, been good for everyone."
Two weeks ago, the bakery reopened for to-go service after only offering curbside pickup for the winter months. For Ladies Night, they'll be staying open late until 8 p.m. and offering buy one get one half off cupcakes to all customers, not just the gals.
Across the bridge, CREATE Art Bar opened just months before the pandemic hit. After a year of adapting and overcoming challenges, the owner Paisley Taylor said she's grateful for events like these that get people out and about.
"It's really important to support local businesses still," Taylor said. "We're all still struggling with this pandemic, and I think the Downtown Association's been great in supporting all of us and doing events like this to bring people back downtown and enjoying the businesses we have to offer here."
CREATE Art Bar will be offering a specialty drink and free leather keychains for people to customize with stamps.
The event takes place Wednesday, April 21 from 5-8 p.m.
Here's a look at all the participating businesses:
1889
Artists' Shop
AR Workshop Missoula
Bathing Beauties Beads
Betty's Divine
CLOVER
Conflux Brewing
Cranky Sam Public House
CREATE Art Bar
Draught Works Brewery
Ducrey Chocolate
Hometana
Imagination Station
Jeannette Rankin Peace Center
JL+KO
Lake Missoula Tea Company
Mood Boutique
Olive & Iron
One Eleven
PaddleHeads Post
Pangea Bar & Restaurant
Rockin Rudy's
Runner's Edge
Sage Accessories
Smooch Cosmetic Boutique
Sobba Cycle
Studio Pandora
The Dram Shop
ZACC
For more details on all special offers, click here.