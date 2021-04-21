Downtown Missoula Partnership hosts 'Downtown Ladies Night'
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Downtown Missoula Partnership is bringing the event back in its original setup to get folks downtown and support local businesses.

Over the last year, the partnership has had to make ladies night digital-only and into a three-day hybrid event. This spring, the event is back to its original format with one night of fun.

There are 30 stores and restaurants taking part. Each will be offering its own special deal, ranging from featured food and drinks to free crafts.

This is the first year Bernice's Bakery will be taking part. Owner Missy Kelleher said she's excited to be seeing more people.

"It just does my heart so much wonder," Kelleher said. "Having that human connection again has really, I think, been good for everyone."

Two weeks ago, the bakery reopened for to-go service after only offering curbside pickup for the winter months. For Ladies Night, they'll be staying open late until 8 p.m. and offering buy one get one half off cupcakes to all customers, not just the gals.

Across the bridge, CREATE Art Bar opened just months before the pandemic hit. After a year of adapting and overcoming challenges, the owner Paisley Taylor said she's grateful for events like these that get people out and about.

"It's really important to support local businesses still," Taylor said. "We're all still struggling with this pandemic, and I think the Downtown Association's been great in supporting all of us and doing events like this to bring people back downtown and enjoying the businesses we have to offer here."

CREATE Art Bar will be offering a specialty drink and free leather keychains for people to customize with stamps. 

The event takes place Wednesday, April 21 from 5-8 p.m.

Here's a look at all the participating businesses:

1889

Artists' Shop

AR Workshop Missoula

Bathing Beauties Beads

Betty's Divine

CLOVER

Conflux Brewing

Cranky Sam Public House

CREATE Art Bar

Draught Works Brewery

Ducrey Chocolate

Hometana

Imagination Station

Jeannette Rankin Peace Center

JL+KO

Lake Missoula Tea Company

Mood Boutique

Olive & Iron

One Eleven

PaddleHeads Post

Pangea Bar & Restaurant

Rockin Rudy's

Runner's Edge

Sage Accessories

Smooch Cosmetic Boutique

Sobba Cycle

Studio Pandora

The Dram Shop

ZACC

For more details on all special offers, click here. 

