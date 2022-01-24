MISSOULA — We’ve got good news for Missoulians, you don’t have to stress about what to make for lunch, dinner or breakfast this week, because some of your favorite local businesses are featuring some new deals from Jan. 24-30.
For only the second time ever, the Downtown Dine Local week is back.
The whole idea is to give restaurants and breweries a little boost of income, because right now is the slowest time of year for them.
Bernice's Bakery Owner, Missy Kelleher, said it helps them at a time when they need it most.
"It's such a great idea for them to run it in January, because we're already a little bit slow, so we can take just about any impact that comes our way,” Kelleher said.
The Downtown Dine Local week started last year, when many businesses took a hard hit financially. But, Owner of Dobi’s Teriyaki, Bret Ferris, said it’s still just as helpful this year.
"Stuff like this the MDA throws on to try and help all of us keep afloat through these times and the smaller mom and pop shops, it's nice to go out and help each other out, keep everybody in business,” Ferris said.
Over 20 Downtown Businesses are doing some sort of special or promotion, but even more businesses are apart of the Missoula Downtown Association.
Kelleher said they can’t wait to serve you this week.
"As much as we've lost during the pandemic, I think by participating in the Downtown Association promotions, it brings people together and that's really, we're in hospitality, that's what we're all about,” Kelleher said.
There’s also a few social media specials happening this week that you can take part in to win Missoula Downtown Association gift cards, which can be used at over 200 locations.
