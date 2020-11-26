The Christmas season officially starts in Downtown Missoula Friday with the annual Window Decorating Contest kicking off.
Multiple businesses downtown will be decking their windows with balls of holly for everyone to enjoy. Businesses include Butterfly Herbs, Lake Missoula Tea Company, The MSO Hub, and so many more! Plus you can vote for your favorite windows at the Downtown Missoula Partnerships website.
"We give out five or 6 different awards you know the most elegant, the most festive, most appealing to children and small window," Downtown Partnership Linda McCarthy said.
The winners of the contest will get a certificate to hang in their window, plus a plate of Christmas cookies from Bernice's Bakery.