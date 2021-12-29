Downtown projects set to finish in 2022

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... The occurrence of moderate snow. Light snow will develop around 10pm this evening, becoming moderate between 4am and 8am. Snow fall should end by around noon on Wednesday. Total snow accumulations between 2 to 3 inches are anticipated.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&