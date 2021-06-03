MISSOULA -- After nearly two years, the Garden City staple Downtown ToNight returned to Missoula on Thursday.
Caras Park was filled with 12 different food trucks including Big Dipper, El Cazador and Mountain Berry Bowls.
Cold drinks will be served by Badlander throughout the summer.
Riley Jacobson kicked off the event's first live performance.
The singer/songwriter is a local who currently serves on teh poverello's Homeless Outreach Team.
Downtown Missoula Partnership's Marketing and Events Director, Kristen Sackett said she's excited Caras Park can finally get back to normal.
"We really anticipate a wonderful night for everybody just to come out and hang out in the park together and just kinda get back to being together as a community down in the heart of Missoula," Sackett said.
Downtown ToNight happens every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Its sibling event, Out-to-Lunch, kicked off on Wednesday.
That's every week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Caras Park as well.
Check out the DMP's website for more info.