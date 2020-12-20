Multiple businesses in downtown Missoula competed in this years window decorating contest, and this week they announced the winners.
From tinsel and snowmen, to holiday wreaths and trees, every design was pretty unique.
The Montana Scene on Front Street was voted "Most Festive" with their paper chain window display.
On Higgins Fact & Fiction won "Best Use of a Small Space" as they folded pages of books into a giant wreath and little trees.
Right next door, A & E Design were awarded the title "Most Elegant" for their black and white scene of animals playing in the snow.
Next, the "Kids Choice Award" goes to Frame of Mind for their whimsical teddy bear covered in snow.
Finally, Noteworthy Paper and Press won "Best Overall Display."
"I couldn't have done it without the help of my staff and the community and so I'm just so thankful to have such an awesome team here at noteworthy we have a tradition of doing really special holiday windows and I hope it continues," Noteworthy Owner Amy Dolan said.
From far away it just looks like a shooting star and the word joy, but up close every pink tag has a message.
"2020 has been a crazy year so I really wanted people to reflect on what brings them joy and what their hopes and wishes are for the holiday season and the year to come," Dolan said.
There are 1620 blue and pink tags filling their front windows. More than 800 of the pink ones ask the questions, What is your holiday wish? And, what brings you joy?
"The tags were filled out by our customers, the community, our social media following, and the kids at St. Joe's school," Dolan said.
Even if you didn't fill out your Christmas wish, reading through these tags in the window will bring anyone joy.