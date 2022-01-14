MISSOULA, Mont. - Data from the department of public health and human services shows Native Americans are disproportionately impacted by COVID seeing deaths rates 11 times higher than other Montanans.
Right now, one of biggest challenges Native Americans are faced with is access to COVID testing, especially in Missoula.
According to Montana DPHHS COVID-related complications was the leading cause of death among Native Americans in 20-20 accounting for almost 30 percent of all COVID-related deaths in the state.
The report also showed indigenous communities have a higher level of social vulnerability. All nations health representatives share high positive rates could stem from native access to safe housing, among other health needs.
With a spike in COVID cases, The All Nations Health Center says right now all five of Montana's urban Indian organizations are working together to offer more vaccines, testing services and quarantine support across the state... Specific to their community.
Right now the biggest need is access to COVID testing, All Nations cites availability could remain the same for them, if demand stays the same or slows down in the coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.