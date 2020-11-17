MISSOULA - Dr. Anthony Fauci will speak at a University of Montana event as part of the Annual Mansfield Lecture series.
According to information from the Mansfield Center, Dr. Fauci will participate in a public Q&A via Zoom. He'll address questions related to COVID-19, vaccine distribution, and when the world can "get back to normal."
Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health.
Following the discussion with Fauci, Dr. Marshall Bloom, the Associate Director for Science Management for Rocky Mountain Laboratories, will provide insight on the role the Montana labs play in addressing disease threats around the world.
Dr. Robert Saldin, Director of the Mansfield Ethics and Public Affairs program will moderate the discussion.
The discussion will take place on Wednesday, February 17 at noon on Zoom. Click here to register for the event.