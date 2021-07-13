Dried up berries push bears into human-populated areas

MISSOULA -- An Evaro landowner has black bears on his property every year, but this year, something stood out to him; they all look skinnier this season.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said the drought could be impacting bears' food supply, which could potentially lead to some dangerous situations for humans.
Peter Kolb is an MSU extension forestry specialist and lives on 20-acres of land in Evaro.
His wife gifted him a foam deer archery target to put in the land behind his house.
However, his game camera caught multiple black bears mauling the foam deer, in desperate need for food.
FWP officials said it's drier now in July, than it has been in a long time.
They added that a lot of the berry load is drying up in areas that aren't near rivers, and they worry it will lead to a food failure year for bears.
Kolb said he thinks the drought will push bears into more human-populated areas.
"As food becomes less and less available for them, they're going to get desperate, which means that we're gonna have probably a lot more human-bear interactions this summer," Kolb said.
FWP officials said they've got multiple calls from residents in the area who've had bears come on their property. They're reminding people in bear-populated areas to keep their garbage inside and get rid of bird feeders.
Visit FWP's website for more ways to be 'bear aware.'