Law enforcement all across the state are warning drivers they are upping their patrols during the holiday season, keeping an eye out for drunk drivers.
Whether you are going somewhere over the holidays or if you are staying right where you are, remember if you get behind the wheel "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."
The Missoula Police say they are ramping up patrols starting Wednesday, watching for impaired driving, educating motorists, and enforcing state law; all parts of their commitment to keeping our roads safe for everyone.
"This holiday season plan accordingly," Missoula Police Sgt. Matt Kazinsky said, "Plan for a safe and sober ride with whatever celebrations you will be participating in. Look out for your friends and family members, make sure they have a sober ride."
While there will be more cops on the road tracking drivers, Kazinsky says if you see a drunk driver don't be afraid to call 9-1-1.
"If you see erratic driving behavior like speeding, under the speed limit, crossing the fog line, just things out of the ordinary, take note of that and if you feel that the driver is impaired give us a call," Kazinsky said.
The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is apart of the Montana Department of Transportations "Vision Zero" project, but if we want to see zero deaths on Montana roadways everyone needs to make the decision to drive sober.
"It takes a whole community to make this campaign a reality," Sgt. Matt Kazinsky said.
You can help make safer holiday plans for yourself and your loved ones by following these tips:
- Plan a safe ride home before the celebration – designate a sober driver and give that person your keys.
- Expect your friends and family to have a sober driver and let them know it.
- Provide safe transportation for your party guests—as well as non-alcoholic beverages.
- Call 9-1-1 to report an impaired driver.
- The best defense against a drunk driver is wearing a seatbelt – everyone, every trip, and every time; there is no good excuse not to.