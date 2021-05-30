MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office looking for anyone who was a witness or a victim of a suspect car that reportedly fled from Montana Highway Patrol at a high speed and drove into oncoming traffic.
Sunday Morning around 10:00 am Montana Highway Patrol reportedly initiated a pursuit near Clearwater.
The suspect car, a gray BMW with Idaho license plates, fled at speeds of 130 miles per hour and continued into Bonner where the driver was apprehended.
On multiple occasions, the sheriff’s office says it was reported that the suspect drove into oncoming traffic.
In addition, a Missoula County Sheriff's Deputy also observed a near head-on collision near mile marker 5 on Highway 200.
If you witnessed or were a victim of the suspect's car driving into your lane of travel, you are asked to please call Trooper Hiday at 406-670-0356.