MISSOULA, Mont. - A driver was arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement in Missoula Tuesday morning.

The City of Missoula Police Department (MPD) said via Facebook officers tried to stop a Dodge Ram 1500, but the driver did not pull over and led officers on a chase.

Other responding agencies arrested the driver.

MPD is trying to identify a pedestrian who they say was about to cross Connell Ave and South Higgins, and a bicyclist who they say the driver almost hit at Gerald Ave and South 4th St. E.

Anyone with information on the identities of the pedestrian or bicyclist is asked to contact Officer K. Tran at 406-552-6300.