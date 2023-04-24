VICTOR, Mont. - A crash killed one person and hospitalized another person near Victor April 4.
The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report a driver in a Chevy C15 was turning left onto Highway 93 from Bell Crossing, but did not yield to southbound traffic and was hit by another car on the right passenger side.
The driver of the Chevy was not wearing a seatbelt and was hospitalized for serious injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized for minor injuries.
MHP said in an email they were informed Monday one of the drivers has since died.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.