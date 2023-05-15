Police lights--Vault

MISSOULA, Mont. - A man died and a 7-year-old was injured in a crash on Coal Mine Road in Missoula Sunday.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the driver failed to complete a curve in the roadway, slid off and overturned.

The 49-year-old driver was ejected--it is unknown if the 7 year-old passenger was also ejected, according to MHP.

The 7-year-old was injured and was hospitalized at St. Patrick's Hospital. 

MHP said speed was a factor in the crash.

