MISSOULA, Mont. - A man died and a 7-year-old was injured in a crash on Coal Mine Road in Missoula Sunday.
The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the driver failed to complete a curve in the roadway, slid off and overturned.
The 49-year-old driver was ejected--it is unknown if the 7 year-old passenger was also ejected, according to MHP.
The 7-year-old was injured and was hospitalized at St. Patrick's Hospital.
MHP said speed was a factor in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.