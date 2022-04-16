HAMILTON, Mont. - A driver injured in a crash on Thursday succumbed to his injuries Friday after being taken to St. Patrick’s in Missoula.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a 1969 Ford Pickup and a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 were both northbound on US-93 near Hamilton when the driver of the Ford lost control.

The Ford then struck the Dodge, which continued on and pulled over.

MHP says the driver of the Ford drove off the road and overcorrected before the truck overturned.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from Hamilton, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

He was taken to Bitterroot Health, then St. Patrick’s in Missoula before succumbing to his injuries on April 15.

The driver and the passenger in the Dodge were uninjured in the crash.

Road conditions are reported to have been ice and snow-covered at the time of the crash.

At this time the crash is under investigation.