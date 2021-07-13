Police lights - Vault photo

MISSOULA, Mont. - The driver in a crash that happened on July 8 has passed away.

Montana Highway Patrol reports that a 2000 Chevy Silverado was driving westbound on I-90 outside of Missoula when it drifted off the roadway.

The driver of the Chevy then overcorrected and the car overturned.

The driver, an 84-year-old man from College Place, Washington was pronounced deceased two days after the crash.

Three other passengers in the car, a 55-year-old woman, a 55-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman were all injured in the crash.

Everyone in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

