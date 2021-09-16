MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula City's Public Works & Mobility Department will begin a project to improve the water main on 14th Street west of Russel Street at the railroad tracks on Sept. 20.
As a result, westbound traffic on 14th Street will be detoured around the construction area via North Avenue to Johnson Street.
Portions of Washburn and Ronan Streets will also be closed to through traffic from 5th to 14th Street. Drivers are suggested to take an alternate route.
You can find a detour map online at http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/2668/Water-Projects.
The project is expected to be completed by mid-October.