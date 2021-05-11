MISSOULA, Mont. – A drone operator near the University of Montana campus captured video of a black bear on the “M” trail Monday evening.
UM sent out an alert about a black bear sighting just before 9:00 p.m. Monday.
Alex Taylor shared video from his drone with Montana Right Now.
The video shows the bear on Mount Sentinel and on one of the switchbacks.
At times, the drone appears to get very close to the animal. Montana Right Now has reached out to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) to get more information on drone use around wildlife, and the frequent bear sightings near the UM campus. This story will be updated as we gather additional information.
FWP has previously placed restrictions on the use of drones for hunting purposes, and recently considered changes to drone use to catch fish.
The except below is from the 2021 Montana FWP Black Bear Hunting Regulations guide. It is unclear if the restrictions also apply to wildlife photography and videography.
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles UAV (CR)
It is unlawful for a person to use an UAV/drone for the purposes of concentrating, pursuing, driving, rallying, or stirring up any game animal. A UAV/drone may not be used to locate game animals for the purposes of: hunting those animals during the same hunting day after a UAV/ drone has been airborne, or providing information for another person for the purposes of hunting those animals within the same hunting day after the UAV/drone has been airborne. UAVs/drones are not allowed to film a hunt.