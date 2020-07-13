UPDATE: According to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, the man who drowned Sunday night in the Middle Fork of the Flathead River has been identified as a Missouri man.
The sheriff's office says 40-year-old Richard Ross, from Oak Grove, Missouri, had attempted to move gear from one side of the river to the other using a small raft when he fell and was swept downstream about 10 p.m.
ESSEX, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says one person has drowned after they reportedly slipped and fell into the Middle Fork of the Flathead River.
North Valley Search and Rescue responded with the sheriff's office to a report of a missing person on the river near Essex about 3:47 a.m. Monday, July 13. The sheriff's office says when they arrived on scene they were told the missing person had slipped and fallen while trying to cross the river to camp on the other side around 10 p.m.
According to the sheriff's office, search and rescue crews, along with Two Bear Air and Alert, searched the river but were unable to locate the individual.
The sheriff's office says search crews began looking again later Monday morning and were able to locate the body of the missing person. The sheriff's office says the name of the victim is not being released until family has been notified.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says this is the second incident on local rivers. The public is advised to wear life jackets and to be familiar with changing river conditions.