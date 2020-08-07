MISSOULA- Several new fire starts have appeared following a recent dry storm front that passed through the DNRC Southwestern Land Office area.
The DNRC-SWLO says there were 163 lightning strikes stretching from Darby to Ovando, and eight new fire starts have appeared.
At this time, all fires have been held to 1 acre or less.
A release from the DNRC-SWLO gave the following updates on fires:
Five (5) USFS Missoula smokejumpers are assigned to the Wales Creek Fire and are currently “mopping up” the .25-acre fire burning in timber in Powell County on the Clearwater Unit. Mop up entails making a fire safe and reducing residual smoke by extinguishing or removing burning material along the control line, felling snags, or moving logs so they won’t roll downhill.
Four (4) USFS Missoula smokejumpers are staffing the Murray Creek Fire and continuing mop up efforts on the.25-acre fire in Powell County.
The McElwain Fire currently is staffed with 13 firefighters and is approximately 1.0 acre with spots, burning in grass, brush and timber on the Clearwater Unit in Powell County. The DNRC Type II helicopter supported suppression efforts on the fire yesterday with bucket drops. Firefighters will continue control efforts—building and securing containment lines—today.
The DNRC helicopter also assisted firefighters on the Dunnigan Fire in Powell County yesterday and the fire has been controlled at .10 acre. The fire is in patrol status, where it will be monitored regularly.
Additional starts controlled and in patrol status are the Little Fish Creek Fire (.10 acre, Powell County), the Bonita Fire (.10 acre, Missoula County), the Dry Mulkey Fire (.10 acre, Granite County), and the Packer Gulch Fire (.10 acre, Granite County). Firefighters from the DNRC Clearwater, Missoula, and Anaconda Units responded to these fires, as well as resources from partner agencies.
One new fire, the Mossy Ridge Fire, has been reported in the Miller Creek area this morning and a DNRC Missoula Unit engine is responding.
On a Prepardenss Level from 1, minimal, to 5, very high activity, a regional overview from the DNRC says as of 1:00 pm Friday, the local Zone Preparedness Level is currently at Level 3, the Northern Rockies Area Preparedness Level 3 and the National Preparedness Level is 4.
Lightning storms Thursday night combined with hot, dry weather and afternoon winds foretasted for Friday and Saturday, resources will be vigilant for new and hold-over fires. Aerial detection flights will watch from above while engines patrol from the ground.
The Southwestern Land Office area remains in high fire danger.
Even though there are no campfire restrictions in place in the area, debris burning is closed and residents and visitors are encouraged to remain cautious with campfires and while using equipment.