Eagle Scout returns to service project to make new 'Welcome to Lolo' sign

LOLO, Mont. - Ten years ago, Jake Holyoak constructed a 'Welcome to Lolo' sign to greet travelers as they entered town on Highway 93 from the north. The sign was created for his service project in order to become an Eagle Scout.
Since then, he's gone off to school in Bozeman and then moved to Spokane.
Recently, he was back in Lolo visiting family when he went to check in on his sign and noticed it has been ruined. It'd either blown over or knocked down and was sitting on the side of the road.
Holyoak said he felt the need to return to his project.
"Of course it was super overwhelming and everyone was offering to help, and so at that point I was like, 'yup, let's do this," Holyoak said. "Let's get another one up and let's take the things we learned from the past one and make it even stronger this time."
He said the toughest part last time was getting the permits figured out, but he's hoping for smoother sailing this time around, especially since the Missoula County website uses his picture to break down the steps on the process.
"Maybe I could carry a little weight here since [they] kind of wrote it after my process," Holyoak said.
The Eagle Scout said he hopes to have the sign back up by wintertime.
There is a GoFundMe set up. To donate, click here. If you're interested in providing expertise or participating in another way, contact Jace Holyoak at lolomtsign@gmail.com