MISSOULA - The University of Montana has moved to remote learning and is now closing their dorms to students effective Tuesday at 8 a.m., and a local company is stepping up to do what they can quickly.
Eagle Self Storage is offering free 5x10 storage units to UM students. The offer details a waived move in fee and one month of free rent. All that is required is a UM student ID and your things to store.
Units are available on a first come first serve basis and owner Bob McCue says they will help as many people as they can with the resources they have.
The offer ends May 1, 2020.