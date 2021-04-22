MISSOULA -- Volunteers are planting and caging cottonwood trees at Montana's newest state park just outside of Missoula.
Volunteer, Ray Curtis, was one of about 20 people who celebrated Earth Day by planting over 50 cottonwood trees at Milltown State Park.
Curtis kept an optimistic mindset, despite the rain.
"I think it's a great group and I think we will get a lot done quickly. The soil is soft and so, we will get some trees in today," Curtis said.
Americorp member with the Montana State Parks, Jess Martin, said the site is a restored floodplain and used to be a superfund site.
"Part of restoring natural function to this floodplain includes planting native vegetation, like these cottonwood trees and then also having the rivers do their natural function of flooding," Martin said.
Thursday was the first time the park had an in-person event since 2019, which might be why people came out despite the weather.
"I looked ahead at the weather and thought I would come and help out because I thought some people might stay home, but they didn't! It's amazing the turnout," Curtis said.
State park officials said the park still has a lot of work that needs to be done, since opening back in 2014.
However, they're grateful that people came to help and that the rain didn't dampen their spirits.
If you're interested in volunteering, head to the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks website.