EAST MISSOULA, Mont. - As the number of volunteer firefighters declines across the nation, Montana station volunteers are working to pick their numbers back up.
Volunteer firefighters play a huge role in protecting homes and people. In Montana, nearly 93% of fire departments are volunteer run, one of those is East Missoula Rural Fire Department.
The department is fully ran by volunteers and staffed 24/7.
According to Captain Malichi Musser, the department serves over 2,000 residents and responds to about 400 calls each year.
He described the department as a springboard to bigger opportunities, like Seattle and Denver.
Musser said they need about ten more volunteers to have a full crew of 30.
“It takes a lot of people to effectively manage a structure fire and put it out," Musser said. "That's our main concern. Then, obviously, if we only have a few people that are having to spend 24 hours plus here a week, they’re going to get burnt out. That’s going to result in worse care for the community, mistakes being made, and so there’s a personnel safety as well as a public safety component to that.”
East Missoula Rural Fire Department isn't alone.
Departments like Tri-Lakes Fire in East Helena and St. Marie in Glasgow are also actively recruiting.
In the most recent survey by the National Fire Protection Association, the number of volunteer firefighters in the United States dropped nearly 70,000 between 2010 and 2018.
To join East Missoula's team, experience isn't needed, just a driver's license and high school diploma.
The department provides basic training to ensure safety and connects volunteers with medical training.
To apply for East Missoula Rural Fire Department, click here.
