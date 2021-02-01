East Missoula trailer fire hospitalizes a person

EAST MISSOULA - A person was sent to the hospital after a trailer-home caught on fire in East Missoula early Monday morning.
After East Missoula Rural Fire Department arrived to the fire on the 600 block to Dakota Avenue at approximately 2:40 a.m., the trailer was on fire and crews started to extinguish it.
EMRFD wrote in a release a person was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the trailer resulted a total loss.
EMRFD's release continued the fire grew to a close by pickup truck and a next-door trailer-home. Neighbors were evacuated and allowed to return to their homes once crews were able to manage the fire.
The specific amount of damages is uncertain at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Dakota Ave Structure Fire Press ReleasePosted by East Missoula Rural Fire Department on Monday, February 1, 2021