If you are in East Missoula you might notice some new Christmas lights in Lion's Park and folks are hoping for more!
The new community group "East Missoula United" decorated three trees by the picnic shelter with peanut butter pinecones, hand strung cranberries, and of course Christmas lights.
This was one of the first events hosted by the new community group and volunteers hope this is the start of not only a tradition, but a creation of a new community resource.
"We just wanted to build community and have neighborhood resources for the 2,100 residents out here, so we are doing our best to create outreach programs and fun events within this tiny area," East Missoula United volunteer Erika Hickey said.
While this year they only had enough lights for three smaller trees, they are asking for light donations so next year they can cover one of the bigger trees in the park with lights.