The following is a press release from Big Sky Public Relations:
STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - Stevensville residents and commuters are getting closer to traveling a safer Eastside Highway. With the Stevensville Safety Improvements project now underway, the next phase requires the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Schellinger Construction to close the Eastside Highway to all thru traffic between Bell Crossing and Victor Crossing between March 16 and 21.
“In collaboration with local agencies, including the school districts and public services, we will make sure this closure is as smooth as possible for all,” Jake North, Schellinger Construction Project Manager, said. “We appreciate the public’s patience and will do what we can to wrap this up quickly and safely.”
This area, in which traffic had previously been regulated by pilot car, will now be closed to all thru vehicular traffic on the Eastside Highway between Bell Crossing and Victor Crossing. Thru traffic should follow the detour signs, which will lead them to a detour route along US 93 between Bell Crossing and Victor Crossing. The Eastside Highway will remain open to the residents living within the confines of the closure, but those residents will need to access the closed stretch via Victor Crossing. We ask all residents living within the closure to please proceed with caution within it.
This closure will allow crews to safely and efficiently remove the existing bridge install a culvert over Willoughby Creek at Gib Strange Lane. Crews will work around the clock inside the closure beginning Wednesday, March 16 at 6:00 p.m. until Monday, March 21 at 6:00 p.m. No construction activities will be conducted outside of the closure area while the closure is in place.
The completion of the Stevensville Safety Improvements project will result in four-foot shoulders on both sides and stabilized roadside slopes. Willoughby Lane will be realigned, and a new flashing light will be placed at Bell Crossing. Additionally, a new guardrail will be installed, and bridge replacements will occur. Upon completing these activities, crews will pave over the road’s surface, seal the pavement, paint road lines, and install new signage. This project is slated to be completed this summer, just in time for recreational travel.
Throughout construction, Big Sky Public Relations will be sending weekly updates and is available to answer questions. Those interested in staying up to date are encouraged to email Amy Aiello at amy@bigskypublicrelations.com or call the project hotline at (406) 207-4484, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. More information on the project can be found at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/southstevi/.
