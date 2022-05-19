MISSOULA, Mont. - The proposed Eaton Sidewalk project obligating homeowners to pay for new sidewalks in the neighborhood was the hot topic in Mondays city's council meeting. As they were to decide who should bear the cost for these changes, the city or the homeowners? Ultimately it came to the homeowners.

Under the current plan the city takes care of the upfront costs for a new sidewalk. With rising material and labor costs, right now it's estimated to be 20 thousand dollars, with homeowners responsible for a maximum amount of 9 thousand, which would need to be payed off over a period of 8 to 20 years.

Speaking with Missoula City council member Sandra Vasecka, she shares her frustration for Eaton Street homeowners as the burden to finance a portion of this project rests on them.

"Some people don't want to finance this, they never asked for it, they survived without sidewalks for a long time and construction costs are at an all-time high everyone is struggling, gas is at all-time high, everyone is holding onto every dollar that they can enthen all of a sudden it's like oh her is another 9 thousand dollars on your property tax bill,” said Vasecka.

Right now, there is no timeline for when construction will begin. For now, council members are urging homeowners to check their mail if your street is within the project boundaries since you'll most likely be billed for those sidewalks coming in the near future.