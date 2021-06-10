As travel picks back up again the University of Montana released new findings on the pandemic's impact on Montana's tourism industry.
Last year Montana saw a 12% decrease in out of state visitors, but compared to states like California, who saw a 55% decrease, the Big Sky state faired pretty well.
Our travelers are much more likely to be a drive market so 85 to 90 % of our visitors are more likely to come here in their personal vehicles and air traffic was hit really really hard and we are not as dependent on that as a state like California," Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research interim Director Jeremy Sage said.
The study also shows visitors opted for campgrounds over hotel rooms this past year.
"Our understanding and our reading on that is people were looking for those wide open spaces and switching their destinations last summer to somewhere they feel safer," Sage said.
So folks flocked to rural destinations like Glacier or Yellowstone National Park.
But this study shows tourists spent 16% less then they have in previous years. UM researchers say this is largely in part to restaurant capacities and the closure of indoor spaces and activities, giving people less options to spend money on.
So, we are left with the question. What can we expect in 2021?
"We don't expect large group travel to resume like we saw before the pandemic," Sage said. "We do expect to see is a return of small group travel, with families or group of friends coming to our wide open spaces."
Early numbers already indicate the losses Montana's tourism industry saw last year will be made up for this year.
“looking at bed tax revenue in the first quarter it was up 52% in Glacier Country, that northwest corner of our state, which was only down 1% from 2019 so these are big numbers coming out there." Sage said.