UPDATE:

As of 3:00 pm, the dogs were located and reunited with their owner, however, law enforcement is still looking to identify suspects.

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are trying to identify two people after an elderly woman’s dogs were stolen outside of Freshmarket on W Broadway.

Around 11:30 am Saturday, an Australian Shepard and Border Collie dog were taken from outside the Freshmarket.

The Missoula Police Department is asking anyone with information or who can identify the individuals in a photo they shared to contact them.