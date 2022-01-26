MISSOULA, Mont. - Investigations continue nationwide over fraud during elections as safety measures remains a concern here in the treasure state.
In Missoula county, elections administrator Bradley Seaman shared how his office is addressing voters' concerns he's seen in recent elections.
"There's been a lot of people who are confused about whether or not there's a vulnerability with the machines and we can assure you that we test our machines before the election bi-law, on election day, then we audit our election results," said Seaman.
It's important to note, all tracking of these votes goes through the same database, which means each county can be satisfied every vote is accounted for properly.
"By law after every election you need to canvas that election...so you'll discuss the number of ballots you sent, the number of ballots you got in, the number of votes you counted to confirm that no ballots were missing or counted more than once,' said Seaman.
This also ensures every county remains in constant communication with the Where, when, and how many votes are coming in, before initial results are released.
"Before any election results are final must go through that certification process and when we get to a federal election that peer review process of going through that canvas is critical,' said Seaman.
Right now, as we are nearing a midterm election season, all Montana counties, including Missoula are working with the secretary of state's office to assure voters their votes will count. Officials assure voters the process will be safe and secure in future elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.