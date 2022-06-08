MISSOULA, Mont. - As your hometown election headquarters we're following up on Tuesday’s primary election, specifically on several races for precinct committee people that were left off of some ballots coming out of Missoula.

Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman tells me as of Wednesday, there is no timeline nor solution for how they're going to get those votes that were not cast on those Republican ballots, but he assures me they're actively working on it.

Seaman says they were first made aware of the error on the Monday before election day by a candidate's spouse that the Lewis and Clark 90 west for the Republican central committee was missing on the ballot.

After looking into this on election day, they also realized another race for Hellgate 96 east for precinct committeewoman was also missing.

Although they had no immediate solution to correct those ballots coming in, Seaman says they're looking into options to prevent this from happening in the future.

"We've come up with some great ideas that help with our layout ballot and proofing that include sending over those races to the central committees to say please confirm to say all of these are on the ballot as they should be so we got a great a solution to keep this from happening in the future and as soon as we know how we can remedy this we'll be reaching out to everybody to let them know what that solution will be,” said Seaman.

Seaman says he's reached out to the secretary of state and the county attorney's office for guidance and what the remedies could be for those voters and candidates involved.

Seaman also assures us once they have those answers we'll be hearing from the elections office directly what those solutions will look like but there is no timeline right now as to when that will be.