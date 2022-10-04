MISSOULA, Mont. - A district court in billings ruled last Friday three voter suppression laws passed by the Montana legislature in 2021 were unconstitutional. For now, same day voter registration will be legal in the state of Montana and you can still use a student ID card when you vote.

But with the election a little over a month away officials are trying to prepare their staff and their voters for what to expect come November 8th.

Speaking with our election officials over in Cascade County, they tell me a lot of preparations returning to what they're used in years past. This means making sure every election office and polling place to have both the space and staff for it to meet all voter services at the same time.

"We're going to back to what we've been doing for years, the only way this affected us is that we have some of our ads that are already out, because under the law you have to advertise 3 times for the close registration so our closed registration was for the previous ruling, so we'll have to re-run some ads," said Rina Moore, county clerk and recorder.

Both Missoula and Gallatin are counties who were prepared no matter what the court decision was will now turn their focus towards getting mail-in ballots out as soon as possible. Gallatin county elections administrator, Eric Semerad tells us this form of voting was extremely popular during the June primary election.

"Right now, we're already prepping those, we have well over 62,000,” said Semerad. He went on to say people are already registered to vote and are absentee voters, those ballots are being prepared and will be mailed on the 14th of October and can expect to have that in your mail by October 17th or 18th.

Common question that came from the June primaries, 'where is my ballot?’

And so to avoid any confusion officials are asking for to register and or check their information prior to November 8th and no to wait for election day because this will allow you to troubleshoot any issues beforehand, no matter where you live.