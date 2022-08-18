SEELEY LAKE, Mont. - The first electric vehicle charging station in Seeley Lake was unveiled this week.

A formal ribbon cutting was held on Aug. 17, hosted by the Missoula Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Seeley Lake Community Foundation (SLCF).

The SLCF location was chosen for the charging station for its proximity to local shopping and dining as well as the foundation’s community-focused values.

MEC says the charging station features a direct-current, fast charger and a dual-head level-two charger.

“The Co-op is fortunate to serve rural communities, like Seeley Lake, and expand accessibility to a new category of travelers. As the first cooperative in Montana to install and own a DC Fast Charging station in Montana, we are excited to do our part and set the pace for clean energy solutions in our corner of the world,” MEC General Manager, Mark Hayden, said.

A significant portion of the installation costs came from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s, “Fast Charge Your Ride” program.