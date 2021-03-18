ST IGNATIUS, Mont. - A St Ignatius elementary school principal was reportedly arrested Saturday after a report of a disturbance.
Lake County Leader reports Mission Elementary School principal, Tyler Arlint, 41, spent the weekend at the Lake County Detention Facility.
According to the Lake County Current Inmate Charges, Arlint was charged with partner or family member assault.
The Lake County Leader report says documents indicate Arlint was detained Saturday afternoon on a charge of “causing reasonable of bodily injury in a family member by shattering the windshield of … [a] vehicle.”
Arlint was released Monday morning and was ordered to appear in Justice Court on March 24.